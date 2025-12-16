Trending News (Tuesday, December 16, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Increasing clouds. A High Wind Warning is in effect through 11 a.m. for gusts up to 60 mph. The wind diminishes some this afternoon, but it will pick up again on Wednesday. Daytime highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Great Falls woman fulfills dream of decorating the White House for holidays. Click here.

Lawsuit: inmates test positive for hepatitis C due to blood-tainted food. Click here.

Code Girls United gets $80K to expand AI education for Montana students. Click here.

Box Elder students turn classroom idea into market-ready snack. Click here.

