Trending News (Tuesday, March 17, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: We've hardly had a break from the high winds, with another round whipping across the plains this morning. Some gusts have reached 50-60+ mph, and the High Wind Warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Today will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

MTN News

Check out these ice formations on the shores of Deadman’s Basin in Wheatland County! Denae Snow captured these photos after Saturday’s high winds. The wave spray caused ice buildup on several cabins along the lake as seen in these photos.

Denae Snow

Denae Snow

Denae Snow

TRENDING TODAY:

'Critical incident involving gunfire' in Great Falls. Click here.

Gore Hill and I-15 interchange set for major upgrades. Click here.

Rescue team saves horse that fell into Belgrade Creek. Click here.

Voyagers offer free admission to kids 12 and under. Click here.

Celebrating Butte icon 'Shoe Shine Stevie'. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.