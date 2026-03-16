Voyagers offer free admission to kids 12 and under

The Great Falls Voyagers are offering free admission to children 12 and under this baseball season.

The team announced the new program is a partnership with AT&T.

Children 12 and under can attend games for free as long as an adult accompanies them. There is no limit to how many children an adult can bring under the offer.

The promotion is currently set for two years, with the hope of making it permanent.

Voyagers President Scott Reasoner said the free admission is a huge addition.

He explained, "It's something that hasn't really been tried before. We've looked around. So we're fairly confident in our claim that we're the first professional team to do this, at least in the modern era. And we're just really, really excited to let any family come out and really make it the best family, affordable entertainment in Great Falls."

Tickets go on sale in April. The regular season begins on May 19.

Click here to visit the Voyagers website.

