Trending News (Tuesday, March 24, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the 50s on the Hi-Line and low to mid 60s across central Montana. The wind picks up late tonight with fire danger increasing once again.

MTN News

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Family questions MHP account of hit-and-run crash death in Glacier County. Click here.

Chouteau County man charged with child sexual abuse. Click here.

Suspect charged with planning to kill abortion provider in Montana. Click here.

Montana Made: Rowdy Mood Hat Company. Click here.

Rising gas prices squeeze Montana delivery and transportation services. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.