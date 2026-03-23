Chouteau County man charged with child sexual abuse

Marvin Brodock has been charged with sexual abuse of children in Chouteau County.

Brodock, 76 years old, is listed on the jail roster as being charged Sexual Intercourse Without Consent and Sexual Abuse of Children.

Details of the alleged crimes have not been released at this point.

According to the jail roster, he was booked into the facility on March 20, 2026.

His initial court date is scheduled for April 7.

Previous reporting on Brodock shows that he is an Army veteran and served as the commander of VFW Post 4047.

Brodock also served as the bus driver for high school sports teams for 13 years.

We will update you as we get more information.