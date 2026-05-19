Trending News (Tuesday, May 19, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Increasing clouds, PM scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Daytime highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

TRENDING TODAY:

New mural in Fort Benton honors Fort Shaw basketball team. Click here.

First responders honor toddler's life as his mom and grandpa are charged for his death. Click here.

Life After Prison: Great Falls panel sheds light on re-entry challenges. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.