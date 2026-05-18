GREAT FALLS — Alliance For Youth and The Sober Life recently hosted a panel focused on one of the toughest transitions in the criminal justice system—life after incarceration for Great Falls residents.

“The topics we are discussing tonight are deeply human,” one panelist remarked as the discussion began.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Life After Prison: Great Falls panel sheds light on re-entry challenges

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, around 1,500 Montanans are released from state and federal facilities every year. For many, the struggle to secure stable housing, honest work, and a supportive community marks the first—and often hardest—steps toward a successful reentry.

“Great Falls has a great recovery community. And I play—I like to think a big role in that. My company as well, we meet clients where they're at,” said Willie Fintzel, a peer support specialist in the area.

Peer specialists like Fintzel serve on the front lines, helping formerly incarcerated people build new networks and leave old habits behind.

For most, the difficulties don’t end after walking out of the prison gates.

“One of the toughest struggles, though, was finding the right people, surrounding myself with the right people, you know? And it's hard to leave that life behind, especially coming out of jail or prison because, like, that's something all I've known. I'm really young and I've spent my whole life in it,” said Great Falls resident Christian Cade.

One of the most persistent barriers is finding a place to live and meaningful work. Housing is especially difficult—parolees often face discrimination and few landlords are willing to take a chance.

Yet research from the Montana Re-entry Task Force and the Urban Institute shows that stable housing can cut the risk of re-offense in half.

“One of the biggest struggles is housing. You know what I mean? Myself included, I have a struggle with finding a house, you know, and then a job ... people don't like to really work with you when they see what you've done on paper, especially when they ask for a background check. It's really hard. And so just being a part of programs like this and church and, and having people like these guys on my team is really important to me,” Cade added.

For those leaving incarceration, a new start is possible—but it requires the support of the whole community. As this panel made clear, the challenge affects all of us, touching on public safety, family stability, and Great Falls’ future.

The work to support a second chance for returning citizens is just beginning.