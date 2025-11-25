Trending News (Tuesday, November 25, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Cold and icy morning. Patchy fog and low visibility. Increasing clouds with high temperatures in the 30s across central Montana and upper 20s and lower 30s for the Hi-Line.

TRENDING TODAY:

Great Falls mom creates holiday support network for older kids. Click here.

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head; suspect dead. Click here.

Photographer captures wolf encounter in Yellowstone National Park. Click here.

Suspect faces homicide and other charges after crashing into house. Click here.

'Charlie Cart' provides nutrition education at Great Falls library. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.