Trending News (Wednesday, August 20, 2025)

Family is upset after suspect in Jadie Butterfly's death is released

WEATHER FORECAST: Mainly sunny and hot. High temps in the upper 80s and low 90s in central Montana and mid to upper 90s in eastern Montana. Storms fire off in the afternoon around I-15 pushing east throughout the evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

TRENDING TODAY:

COMING UP:

LUMINARIA WALK

This year's walk will be from the Caboose to Giant Springs Road on Friday, August 22. In 1993 the Luminaria Walk began with 200 Luminarias lighting the trail near the caboose as the first annual Luminaria Walk sponsored by the River’s Edge Trail. Today the goal of the Luminaria Walk remains the same, to celebrate the world-class trail we have here in Great Falls, Montana. This is a free, family-friendly event for the community. There will be food and music along the trail to enjoy. If you would like to share your music along the trail, sell drinks or food, help place luminarias on the trail or fill all 1500 bags with sand, please call Becky at 899-8642 for various volunteer opportunities.

RENEWABLE ENERGY FORUM

The Montana Renewable Energy Association is hosting a reception on Friday, August 22, to network, to celebrate, and to enjoy the breathtaking views of the Missouri River overlook. Open to the public and to MREA members and supporters. RSVP required for entry. Order of events includes: Welcome Message from Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Director Duane Buchi; Deep dive into the energy footprint of the Interpretive Center; Energy and sustainability talk by Little Shell Chippewa Tribe Councilwoman Alisa Herodes; "State of Distributed Energy" discussion. Light fare provided, with live music from guitar and violin jass duo Richard Matoon & Mary Papoulis. Click here for more information.

ROLLER DERBY

Electric City Roller Derby, Great Falls' coed roller derby team, will be hosting a Lore, a coed team from Spokane, at ExpoPark on August 23rd. The bout starts at 6:00pm. Tickets are $15 per person and children under 10 are free. ECRD has partnered with Montana School of Deaf and Blind and will donate funds earned during the bout to the school to help pay for a trip for the senior class of 2025. For more information call 406-498-3153.

TNT POKER RUN

This is a fundraiser for the Great Falls Tenacious Dames, an all women's motorcycle riding club and the Grace Haven Women's Veteran's center. The fun starts on August 23 at 9:30 am. We share this event with Tuffy's Motor Inn at 48 Sun Prairie Road, Great Falls, MT and that is where we meet. There will be a poker run, 50/50, and raffles during the day. Food trucks and Willie's Distillery will be there for additional nourishment. In the evening the Melissa Dascoulias Band will be playing for your entertainment! Please come and join us and support the only Women's Veteran's home in Montana! For more information call 406-868-4043.

GOLF TOURNAMENT

2-person scramble charity golf tournament on August 23 at Anaconda Hills, Great Falls, MT. Shot gun start at 8:30. Prime Rib dinner after event at The Do. Funds raised from tournament helps Uptown Optimist Club of Great Falls fund their Children's Health, Wellness & Cancer Campaign. For more information, call 406-750-0415.