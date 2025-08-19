Suspect charged for a shooting on the east side of Great Falls

Taige Ann-Marie Racine has been charged in connection with a shooting that happened in Great Falls on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Cascade County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a possible gunshot a little bit before noon at 6016 Second Avenue North.

Deputy Reijgers found the male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the upper left leg.

Two witnesses who called 911 were already at the scene, providing aid to the victim and attempting to apply a tourniquet.

The witnesses reported seeing a young woman run to a nearby property near a tan trailer.

Deputy Reijgers applied a tourniquet to the victim's upper thigh while awaiting additional units and medical personnel.

Once backup arrived, deputies found the suspect - later identified as Racine - near the trailer where she had last been seen. She was taken into custody without incident.

Court documents state that Racine admitted to tossing the firearm, but said she could not remember where she threw it or what type of firearm it was.

She was later interviewed at the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, where she admitted to shooting the victim following an argument.

Racine has been charged with felony assault with a weapon; felony tampering with evidence, for concealing the firearm; and misdemeanor partner/family member assault.

Racine was also found to have an outstanding warrant and has been remanded to the Cascade County Detention Center.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office continues to process the scene and gather evidence related to this incident.

