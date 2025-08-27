Trending News (Wednesday, August 27, 2025)

Happy First Day Of School!! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for central Montana, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the Hi-Line. A gusty easterly breeze sustained at 10 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. A stray shower possible near Helena. Daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the Hi-Line, mid 80s for central Montana, and 70s and lower 80s for the Helena area.

Lincoln residents react to Life Flight helicopter crash. Click here.

Hi-Country Snack Foods of Lincoln lays off majority of staff. Click here.

Teachers receive surprise gifts from Great Falls couple. Click here.

Former Madison Food Park property back on the market. Click here.

HAVRE SCHOOLS REUNION

Havre's ALL Class Reunion Open to all who have attended Havre Public Schools and Havre Central Schools are welcome! Labor Day weekend August 29th-31st at Great Northern Fairgrounds in Havre. For more information, visit the Havre Has Class Reunion page on Facebook, or email greatnorthernfair@gmail.com.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What do you call a cow that has just had a baby? “Decalfinated” (From Viewer: Sandy Francom)

