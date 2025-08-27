Trending News (Wednesday, August 27, 2025)

Happy First Day Of School!! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:
WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for central Montana, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the Hi-Line. A gusty easterly breeze sustained at 10 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. A stray shower possible near Helena. Daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the Hi-Line, mid 80s for central Montana, and 70s and lower 80s for the Helena area.
TRENDING TODAY:
- Lincoln residents react to Life Flight helicopter crash. Click here.
- Hi-Country Snack Foods of Lincoln lays off majority of staff. Click here.
- Teachers receive surprise gifts from Great Falls couple. Click here.
- Former Madison Food Park property back on the market. Click here.
COMING UP:
HAVRE SCHOOLS REUNION
Havre's ALL Class Reunion Open to all who have attended Havre Public Schools and Havre Central Schools are welcome! Labor Day weekend August 29th-31st at Great Northern Fairgrounds in Havre. For more information, visit the Havre Has Class Reunion page on Facebook, or email greatnorthernfair@gmail.com.
Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What do you call a cow that has just had a baby? “Decalfinated” (From Viewer: Sandy Francom)
