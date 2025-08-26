GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS — With school starting Wednesday in Great Falls, teachers spent Tuesday doing last-minute preparations to have their classrooms ready for the return of students. Sometimes the money to pay for those classroom extras comes right out of teachers' pockets - but a Great Falls couple is doing their part to ease the financial burden.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch:

Teachers receive surprise gifts from Great Falls couple

With smiles on their faces and love in their hearts, Tom and Cindy Duffy, founders of the Legacy Foundation, rolled through the halls at Whittier Elementary School bearing gifts — from a wad of $50 bills to buckets of licorice.

Tom explained, "Grant A Wish is based off of a $50 bill. Has President Grant on it. So the fun thing is to hand that to a teacher, one or two of them, so they can reimburse themselves for decorating their classroom."

"The licorice part of it is they get to share it with them, or they can give it to the kids who do a good deed. We ask them to see that that happens," he said.

The Duffys have been doing this in one form or another for 28 years, and not just at the beginning of the year. At Christmas time, they pass out popcorn balls to kids. Their actions highlight the value the community places on education.

"We're just truly grateful for any and all community support that we get. And it makes a huge difference for staff morale, for our students and for the broader community to see that we have a community that really supports education," said Franklin Gilbert, Whittier Elementary principal.

For the teachers, the acts of kindness don't go unnoticed.

"To have this opportunity and to see people out in the community thinking about us and trying to help us out is great. Very exciting. It kind of uplifts us for the school year and starts us on a positive note, I feel like," said Cassie Johnson, Whittier Elementary School first grade teacher.

"I can't even believe it. I just think it's just really so nice. I've not received something like this yet, and I'm in my 10th year teaching, so it really makes me feel good," said Sheleen Wlodarski, Whittier Elementary first grade teacher.

The Duffys also handed out money and candy at Morningside Elementary School.

From the money they give to the sweet treats they provide, they enjoy giving educators a boost.

"It's a fun program. It's fun to give it back. We've been blessed. And so to share the small blessings back has been great," Tom Duffy said.

