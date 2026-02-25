Trending News (Wednesday, February 25, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Abundant sunshine. Turning windy. A High Wind Warning is in effect for west-southwest winds sustained at 30-40 mph and gusts up to 60-70 mph, with wind speeds between 45-55 mph and gusts of 90-100+ mph for the Rocky Mountain Front. Outside of the warning area, wind gusts could still reach 40-50 mph.

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Great Falls residents discuss data centers. Click here.

Montana Cold Case: the murders of Carol and Richard Emineth. Click here.

Little Shell Chippewa Tribe set to open new ceremonial center in Great Falls. Click here.

Fort Benton tourism grant beginning to show results. Click here.

Lewistown author reveals Montana’s forgotten horse racing legacy. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.