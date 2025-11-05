Trending News (Wednesday, November 5, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A few isolated, light rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. High temperatures in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Great Falls Municipal Election: Preliminary Results (November 2025).

Helena Municipal General Election Results 2025 (Unofficial).

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Shelby; suspect in custody.

Great Falls businesses step up during SNAP funding lapse.

Fire destroys restaurant in Shepherd.

