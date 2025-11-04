GREAT FALLS — As the partial federal government shutdown continues and SNAP payments are temporarily suspended, some businesses in Great Falls are banding together to help their neighbors in need.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

Great Falls businesses step up during SNAP funding lapse

Aaron Weissman, the owner of Teriyaki Madness, says his restaurant's mission is based on community, especially when people are struggling to purchase food.

“We're in the business of feeding people at Teriyaki Madness. And our core value is people shouldn't go hungry. So, we're going to see what we can do to help.”

To alleviate the strain, Weissman and his colleagues are providing subsidized lunches to those affected.

“We'll give you a junior chicken teriyaki bowl with white rice and veggies for about half off, which is $5. I wish we could do more, but we're going to do what we can.”

Companies such as DoorDash and Instacart are also stepping in with limited-time discounts, allowing residents to stretch their budgets at a time when costs are soaring — including notices of health insurance premium increases issued concurrently with the SNAP closure.

Weissman adds that the restaurant is also accepting "pay it forward" donations to cover meals for individuals in need.

“We are accepting pay it forward. There are a lot of people that have come forward to pay forward some bills for other people, and we've got a means of accommodating that as well.”

While local charity is high, food banks and pantries are ready for increased demand. Many are only prepared to manage a few weeks to months of higher demand if the shutdown continues.

Kelley Aline, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, says her office is assisting by serving as a food donation drop-off location: "We're serving as a drop-off location for people to bring food in so we can give it to the Great Falls Community Food Bank."

Residents are invited to give nonperishable foods, as well as holiday favorites.

“With the holiday coming up, or looking for holiday food items as well. Gravy mixes. Stuffed mixes. Canned pumpkins. Cranberry sauce. The works.”

Great Falls business owners explain that the initiative is about more than just meals; it is about community.

“We have neighbors, there's a lot of working-class individuals. There are a lot of workers out there who rely on SNAP benefits for food just to kind of get them over that threshold. And we are just doing our part in the community to be a neighbor to our neighbors and help out in any way we can.”

Those who want to help can donate money at Teriyaki Madness, donate directly to the Great Falls Community Food Bank, or drop off food and necessary items at bins across the city from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until November 20th.



Great Falls Public Schools said in a news release on Friday: "Many folks have asked how to support GFPS families in need ~ every school has a food pantry and they appreciate any food donations. However, if your family — or someone you know — could use a little extra help this month (since school pantries might be low on food), these Great Falls food resources are here for you, because no one should go hungry."

Here is a list of options provided by GFPS:

Great Falls Community Food Bank

1620 12th Ave N

(406) 761-3663

Mon–Fri | 8:30–11:30 AM & 1:00–3:30 PM

Bring photo ID and proof of address if possible. Emergency food boxes available.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

426 Central Ave W

(406) 761-0870

Mon–Fri | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Offers groceries, hygiene items, and limited utility/rent assistance.

Salvation Army of Great Falls

1000 17th Ave S

(406) 452-2982

Mon–Fri | 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Pantry access once per month per household; meal assistance also available.

NeighborWorks Community Food Market

509 1st Ave S

Tues & Thurs | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Free fresh produce and pantry staples while supplies last.

Mercy Vineyard Church Food Pantry

800 1st Ave N

(406) 727-8012

2nd & 4th Saturdays of each month | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

No ID required. Drive-thru style pantry — open to anyone in need.