Trending News (Wednesday, September 10, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Decreasing clouds. An isolated shower or thunderstorm during the evening. Warm with daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s in central Montana and mid to upper 80s in eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

GFPS students aim to 'Listen, Inspire, Foster Trust'. Click here.

New Great Falls hospital fundraiser has history of forgery, allegations of promoting fake Kamala Harris event. Click here.

Avery Anna will headline Harvest Howl fundraiser for Camp Rotary. Click here.

New lounge and casino being built in NW Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP:

PLANE PULL

Get ready to pull for a purpose at the Great Falls Plane Pull on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Holman Aviation, 1940 Airport Court. Check-in opens at 10:00 a.m., with the pull starting at 12:00 p.m. Teams of 8 will compete to see who can pull a full-size aircraft 12 feet the fastest — all while raising funds for Special Olympics Montana. No experience necessary — just strength, teamwork, and a whole lot of heart. Team fundraising minimum $500. Spectators are welcome, and costumes and team spirit are encouraged! Don't miss this unforgettable day of fun, competition, and inclusion. Click here for more information.

VETERANS WALK

Veterans Mentoring Veterans will host its second annual Veterans Walk on Saturday, September 13, starting and finishing at West Bank Park. Will feature a 1-mile, 2-mile, and 3.5-mile walk. Free to all, fun for all! Event begins at 10am. There will be a special challenge coin for those who finish the whole route (3.5 miles) and a free lunch for all that participate. We will also have t-shirts for sale. For more information, call Donny at 406-788-6830.

ARTS ON FIRE FESTIVAL

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art will host its annual Arts On Fire Festival on Saturday, September 13, from 10am to 4pm. The event is free and open to the public, with a particular focus on families and art enthusiasts of all ages. Click here to see the full schedule of events.