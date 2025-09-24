Trending News (Wednesday, September 24, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Sunny and very warm. A bit breezy for the Rocky Mountain Front and in Cascade County with south-southwest winds sustained at 10-25 mph gusting over 30 mph at times. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s.

TRENDING TODAY:

COMING UP:

POET SPEAKING

Poet Philip Burgess will read from his new memoir, "The Bunch Quitter," at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 25, at Cassiopeia Books (606 Central Avenue) in Great Falls. For more information, call 406-315-1515. In this and his other books, Burges meditates on exile—both chosen and imposed—for he is what’s known in cow country as a bunch quitter: a colloquial expression used to describe an animal, usually a cow or steer, that resists being herded or controlled.

VETERANS BREAKFAST

Veterans Mentoring Veterans will host a free breakfast for all military veterans and their family members (including active-duty) on Friday, September 26, from 7am to 9am at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South, Great Falls). Donations welcome. For more information, call 406-868-7388.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What does a baby computer call his father? Data!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.