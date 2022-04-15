TV series highlights Montana "ghost town"

ANACONDA — The supposed ghosts that reside in the buildings at Gunslinger Gulch near Anaconda are being featured in a new Travel Channel show called "The Ghost Town Terror."

Gunslinger Gulch is on 52 acres of land just north of town, and it has 19 buildings.

According to SouthwestMT.com , the buildings had been collected by a previous owner and brought to the property to create what can be considered a “building zoo.” The property features an old church (where the family lives), a saloon & brothel, a boarding house, a round cord cabin, jailhouse, log cabin, and more.

Owner Karen Broussard explained, "I was looking for an income-producing property when I decided to leave Washington and this came up, and I thought it was just the perfect fit."

Broussard says the transition to turn the town into a large bed and breakfast property was easy, as it had been a dude ranch before.

Within days of her and her family’s arrival, they say they began to hear voices and see ghostly apparitions.

MTN Gunslinger Gulch is featured in a new Travel Channel show called "The Ghost Town Terror."

The story of Gunslinger Gulch caught the attention of producers working with the Travel Channel, which created the six-episode series .

Broussard said, "Had an idea of what was going to happen and then the investigators came in and things kind of went off on a different narrative, in a different direction, and we were not involved with a lot of what was taking place, so we weren’t sure what was really going on."

After seeing ghostly apparitions and experiencing paranormal activity, Broussard says every day brings something new.

Since the show debuted several weeks ago, Broussard has been dealing with an increase in bookings, especially from members of paranormal investigation teams.

"There’s a strong interest and some of it’s good, some of it’s bad. Some people are scared, and I always tell people not all of our guests have an experience here," she noted.



