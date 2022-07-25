Two climbers found dead in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — Glacier National Park said in a news release that the bodies of two men were found in the park on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The two men were climbing Dusty Star Mountain and began the trip on Thursday, July 21, and planned to hike out on Friday, July 22.

They were reported missing on Sunday, July 24, and park rangers found their vehicle at the trailhead the same day.

An air search began in the Dusty Star Mountain area on the east side route of approach where vegetation is extremely dense with potentially dangerous terrain.

A Two Bear Air helicopter flew on Sunday in daylight and darkness.

Minuteman Aviation took over on Monday morning and found the bodies of the two men.

The climbers were a 67-year-old man from Columbia Falls, Montana, and 67-year-old man from Kalispell, Montana. Their names are being withheld until family members can be notified.

At this point, there is no word on how the two men died, nor the official cause of their deaths.

A plan is underway for recovery of the bodies and the men's belongings.

Park staff expressed their condolences to the families and asked that the public respect privacy of the affected families.



