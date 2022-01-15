Two men dead, one person in custody after shooting reported in Three Forks

After a report of shots fired in Three Forks early on Saturday, January 15, 2022, two men were found deceased.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:28 a.m., there was a report of shots fired near the intersection of 6th Avenue East and Ash Street in Three Forks.

Two men were found dead at the scene; authorities have not yet released the names of the men.

Residents in the area were encouraged to stay in their homes with their doors locked and report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.

A short time later, a person involved in the shooting was taken into custody; the person's name has not yet been released.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released the following statement: "All identified involved persons have been located by law enforcement. There are no current threats to the community of Three Forks related to this incident. This is an ongoing investigation and there will continue to be a large law enforcement presence in the Three Forks area for a while."

We will update you when we get more information.