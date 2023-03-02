Two new members of the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans

HELENA — People gathered at the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday to recognize two Montanans and celebrate their induction into the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans.
The two individuals inducted were author and historian Ivan Doig, and Dolly Smith Cusker Akers, an Assiniboine woman who was Montana's first Native legislator.
Doig devoted his career to telling the stories of ordinary people and examining the ways western lands shaped lives. He wrote 13 novels and three non-fiction books, and in 2007, Doig was recognized with the Wallace Stegner Award.
"Ivan told our story and told the story of hardworking real Montanans, not the romanticized version that so often gets portrayed in novels and movies. And for me, that means even more that he that he represented the real us," said Doig's friend and speaker at the ceremony Marcella Walter.
Akers championed Indian self-determination during the 20th century, and she was Montana's first coordinator of Indian Welfare.
In addition to her political service in Helena, Akers was a fixture in Washington D.C. for more than 60 years fighting for the passage of federal legislation including the Indian Citizenship Act and the Indian Civil Rights Act.
Dr. Eddy Crowley, a relative of Akers, spoke at the induction ceremony on Wednesday.
"To be a pioneer and groundbreaking for women moving forward, for equality for people, it just makes me very happy that she was she was available. She was around to do what she did to make our lives better," said Crowley.
The Montana Historical Society said it was proud to recognize these two individuals for their contribution to Montana, and America's, history.
"For both the state, the nation and globally, they've added significantly to the contributions to the to our nation, to our state, as we said. So it's really special both to have that ceremony here in the rotunda, a really beautiful capitol building, and also together as a community to honor those folks," said Montana Historical Society Director Molly Kruckenberg.
The gallery was established by the Montana State Legislature in 1979 to pay homage to Treasure State citizens.
Current Honorees:
- Alma Smith Jacobs, librarian and activist (1916 - 1997)
- John Gustave Link and Charles Sidney Haire, architects (1870–1954 and 1857–1925)
- Joseph Medicine Crow, war chief, historian and mentor (1913–2016)
- Fannie Sperry Steele, bucking horse champion and outfitter (1887–1983)
- Mildred Walker, novelist (1905–1998)
- James Welch, writer and storyteller (1940 - 2003)
- Dolly Smith Cusker Akers, public servant and Indian advocate (1901 – 1986)
- Ivan Doig, author and historian (1939 - 2015)
Past Honorees:
- Sarah Gammon Bickford, "Montana's first career woman" (1855-1931)
- Arnold Bolle, educator and conservationist (1912 - 1994)
- Merrill Gildea Burlingame, Montana educator, historian, and author (1901-1994)
- Evelyn Cameron, photographer, diarist, and rancher (1868-1929)
Read gallery text for Evelyn Cameron
- Mattie Bost Bell Castner, booster of community spirit (1848–1920)
Read gallery text for Mattie Bost Bell Castner
- Charlo, Salish patriot (ca. 1830–1910)
- Helen Piotopowaka Clarke, educator and Indian Rights Advocate (1848–1923)
- John Louis Clarke, Cutapuis—“The Man Who Talks Not” (1881–1970)
- Fanny Cory Cooney, Undaunted Montana Artist (1877–1972)
- Gary Cooper, actor (1901–1961)
Read gallery text for Gary Cooper
- Marcus Daly, entrepreneur (1841–1900)
Read gallery text for Marcus Daly
- William Wylie Galt, community building (1854 - 1945)
- Sam Gilluly, journalist (1908 - 1984)
- Raymond Francis Gray, “Indomitable Advocate of Metis Rights” (1900–1961)
- A. B. Guthrie, Jr., author (1901 - 1991)
- Ella Knowles Haskell, “The Portia of the People” (1860–1911)
- Maggie Smith Hathaway, social crusader (1867–1955)
Read gallery text for Maggie Smith Hathaway
- Maurice Hilleman, vaccinologist (1919 - 2005)
- Norman J. "Jeff" Holter, “The Renaissance Scientist” (1914–1983)
- Joseph Kinsey Howard, “Montana's Conscience” (1906–1951)
- Richard Hugo, poet (1923–1982)
Read gallery text for Richard Hugo
- Chet Huntley, journalist (1911–1974)
Read gallery text for Chet Huntley
- Dorothy Marie Johnson, author (1905 - 1984)
- Frank Bird Linderman, author (1869–1938)
Read gallery text for Frank Bird Linderman
- Mike Mansfield, statesman (1903–2001)
Read gallery text for Mike Mansfield
- Dr. Caroline M. McGill, “A Remarkable Life” (1879–1959)
- D'Arcy McNickle, author, educator and Indian rights advocate (1904 - 1977)
Read gallery text for D'Arcy McNickle
- H.G. Merriam, author and educator (1883–1980)
Read gallery text for H.G. Merriam
- Lee Metcalf, statesman (1911 - 1978)
- E.S. Paxson, artist (1852–1919)
Read gallery text for E.S. Paxson
- Marguerite K. Pfeifle, gemologist (1907–1981)
Read gallery text for Marguerite K. Pfeifle
- Plenty Coups, statesman (c. 1848 - 1932)
- Thomas C. Power, entrepreneur (1839–1923)
Read gallery text for Thomas C. Power
- Father Anthony Ravalli, S.J., missionary and physician (1812 - 1884)
- Charles M. Russell, artist (1864–1926)
Read gallery text for Charles M. Russell
- Reno H. Sales, mining geologist (1876–1969)
Read gallery text for Reno H. Sales
- Granville Stuart, entrepreneur (1834–1918)
Read gallery text for Granville Stuart
- K. Ross Toole, historian and educator (1920–1981)
Read gallery text for K. Ross Toole
- Harold Urey, nuclear chemist (1893–1981)
Read gallery text for Harold Urey</>
- William Van Orsdel, minister (1848–1919)
Read gallery text for William Van Orsdel
- Susie Walking Bear Yellowtail, health care and Native rights advocate (1903–1981)
Read gallery text for Susie Walking Bear Yellowtail