MISSOULA — Two people died when a small plane crashed in Missoula County on Thursday.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 2:30 p.m. by Montana Aeronautics of a downed plane about nine miles southwest of Missoula.

Missoula County Search and Rescue was mobilized and Two Bear Air helicopter was requested to assist in the search for the small aircraft.

With the assistance of Two Bear Air, deputies found the plane and secured the area.

Two people are confirmed to have died in the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office. Their names have not yet been released.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a Cessna C-172, and the two people who died were the only people aboard.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office will assist the National Transportation Safety Board with the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

We will update you when we get more information.

