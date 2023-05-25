Two people displaced by house fire near Vaughn

Two people have been displaced after a house fire just west of Vaughn on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

It happened just before three o'clock in the morning at 110 Laura Lane.

A dog in the house woke up one of the two men inside the home.

He noticed the fire, woke up the other man in the house, and the two of them and the dog escaped through a window.

There were no reported injuries.

The home sustained heavy damage, but the full extent of the damage has not yet been determined.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

We will update you if we get more information, including any details about how you can help.

Several fire departments from the area responded to the fire.



