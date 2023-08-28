Two people found dead in a home in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a home off of Garden Drive in Boulder.

The bodies were discovered on Sunday, August 27, 2023, and have been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.

The identities of the two people have not yet been released, nor has the suspected causes of death.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there is no danger to the community.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

