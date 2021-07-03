Two people who died in a small plane crash have been identified

GREAT FALLS — Missoula County Sheriff/Coroner T.J. McDermott has identified Brian Makar, 42 years old, and Carrie Makar, 43, as the two people who died in the crash of a small plane on Thursday.

The Makars were from Burien, Washington, and were the only two people aboard the plane.

Sheriff McDermott said in a news release: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to family and friends during this extremely difficult time."

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 2:30 p.m. by Montana Aeronautics of a downed plane about nine miles southwest of Missoula.

Missoula County Search and Rescue was mobilized and Two Bear Air helicopter was requested to assist in the search for the small aircraft. With the assistance of Two Bear Air, deputies found the plane and secured the area.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a Cessna C-172.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.