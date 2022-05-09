Two police officers injured in an incident in Missoula

MISSOULA — Two Missoula police officers were injured in a Sunday incident.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman says law enforcement officers responded to a call for service regarding a building in the 500 block of Front Street being broken into.

Officers found a 17-year-old male in the old Western Montana Clinic building and as he was being taken into custody, Arnold says he assaulted two officers.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody and he is being charged with several offenses.

Arnold says the officers were treated at a hospital for their injuries and have since been released; the nature of their injuries has not been released.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



