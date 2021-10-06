DEER LODGE — Two inmates died by suicide at the Montana State Prison in September, according to a news release from the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC).

The release said the suicides occurred over a two-week period.

On September 20, inmate Edward A. Bailey, 40 years old, was found unresponsive in his cell.

On September 28, corrections officers found Jeremy B. Cramer, 47, unresponsive in his cell.

Both inmates were pronounced dead by the prison physician.

“Suicides are always difficult for everyone involved, and the department extends its condolences to the families of these individuals,” said DOC director Brian Gootkin.

According to the release, DOC has a full-time dedicated behavioral health team on-site at the prison to provide inmates with behavioral health support.

The prison is accredited by the National Center on Correctional Healthcare.

The DOC says it follows post-death protocol as required by Montana law.

The Montana Suicide Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 or you can text “MT” to 741 741. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

