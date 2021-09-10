Watch
UM Homecoming Parade canceled

Posted at 10:31 PM, Sep 09, 2021
MISSOULA — People will have to wait until next year to take in the University of Montana Homecoming Parade.

The UM Alumni Office has announced this year's event has been called off because of ongoing construction on the Beartracks Bridge.

“The Alumni Office, along with city and state officials, worked to navigate around the construction on the Beartracks (Higgins) Bridge, but a viable route was not identified to meet the needs of all participants,” a statement reads.

“We look forward to welcoming alumni and friends to our other festive events during Homecoming Week.”

