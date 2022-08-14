Unique childcare business finds success in Billings

Watch Now
Michael Devaney, owner of First Things Childcare in Billings, has found success in an industry that is dominated by women
Posted at 6:52 PM, Aug 13, 2022
BILLINGS — Michael Devaney, owner of First Things Childcare in Billings, has found success in an industry that is dominated by women.

We wanted to know just how rare 'daddy daycares' are in Montana, but the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services doesn’t track the statistic.

Devaney believes he's one of just a few Montana men teaching phonics and reading at that level - and perhaps even more rare - no televisions or tablets at this daycare.

