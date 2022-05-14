University of Montana celebrates Class of 2022

MISSOULA — On Saturday, the University of Montana honored the Class of 2022 with an in-person commencement ceremony. More than one-thousand graduates walked across the stage and flipped their tassels, going from students to alumni.

Graduates walk into the Adams Center, find their seats and wave to their support system, the University of Montana Class of 2022, flip over a new page in their book.

“Definitely a little bit of a bittersweet kind of thing… to be done with this chapter and move on from classes and everything. I enjoyed it a lot here, but it's exciting," said Knox Denning, UM Class of 2022 graduate. "To go do, you know the next step one.”

On this graduation day, UM celebrates around 1,800 graduates in the first commencement ceremony without covid restrictions. The Class of 2022 was heavily impacted by the pandemic, going into the first lockdown during their sophomore year, and now, they are here celebrating a huge milestone.

“I am proud of myself for being able to make it through," said UM Class of 2022 gradute, Morgan Stoltz. "But I'm just excited to move into the future and be able to start what I came here for.”

“You know it is a significant achievement to earn a UM degree under any circumstances, but to do so during the tremendous disruptions of a global pandemic, that upended nearly every aspect of our lives? Well, that is remarkable," said UM president, Seth Bodnar, duing this opening remarks to the graduating class. "So congratulations and I hope you are very proud of your accomplishments.”

The University says a majority of the grads stay Western Montana, so we aren't saying goodbye to every student, but a huge congratulations are in order for those University of Montana grads.



