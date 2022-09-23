University of Montana preps for homecoming parade

MISSOULA — The University of Montana‘s homecoming parade is a longtime tradition, but this year, there’s a slight change in the route.

The parade route has been modified this year because of the construction on the Beartracks Bridge along Higgins Avenue.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, move east toward Sentinel High School, continue along South Avenue, and then head to the UM campus and Dornblaser Field.

“We’re really just so excited to Bring back the parade. We’re hoping that this is a one-year fix and next year we’re able to go back to the traditional route,” said Roni Hecker, the UM Alumni Engagement Coordinator.

UM’s homecoming football game will kick off at 2 p.m. and you can watch the game on The CW (over-the-air channel 3.2, cable channel 512).

You can also watch MSU vs Eastern Washington at 2 p.m. on KRTV on Saturday.



