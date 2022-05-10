University of Montana students stage housing protest

Housing concerns across Montana are well known and that is also the case at the University of Montana in Missoula

Students conducted a housing protest on campus on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

WEB EXTRA: Students protest lack of housing at UM

Newly-elected student body president Elizabeth Bowles explained students camped out to demonstrate the severity of student homelessness.

While the protest will continue all day, the main portion was between noon and 1 p.m.

UM housing executive director Sandy Curtis recently told MTN News that both on and off-campus housing are nearly maxed out.



