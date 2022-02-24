University of Montana will lift mask mandate in March

MISSOULA — The University of Montana says that wearing a mask will become a recommendation on March 3, thereby ending its mask mandate. Masks are currently required in UM classrooms and teaching labs.

With case numbers falling nearly 90% since February 1, the mask mandate that has been in place for academic settings since last fall is officially being rescinded.

UM says on March 3rd there will some exceptions to the mask mandate including the following:



Masks will continue to be required inside Curry Health Center and in medical clinic settings on campus. These areas will have the requirement clearly posted.

The federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the face mask requirement for individuals across all transportation networks throughout the United States, including at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems through March 18, 2022.



UM said while masks will not be required, students, employees and visitors who ant to wear a mask can pick up disposable or reusable masks at a variety of locations across the campus, including most student services offices and the Griz Card office in the University Center.

UM says masks are recommended to reduce the spread of COVID, especially for those who are:



Exhibiting symptoms of illness consistent with COVID

Close contacts to positive cases and have not been vaccinated

Returning from travel to areas of high transmission of COVID

Have not received vaccination against COVID and/or are high risk due to health conditions, medical history or are immunocompromised

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department showed there were 14 active COVID cases associated with the University of Montana on Thursday.

Several days ago, Montana State University announced that it would begin phasing out COVID restrictions soon.



