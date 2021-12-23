Watch
UPDATE: I-90 westbound reopened in Mineral County following semi-truck crash

I-90 Crash MM 27
Posted at 11:42 AM, Dec 23, 2021
ST REGIS — UPDATE: 10:10 a.m. - Dec. 23, 2021

ST REGIS - The Montana Department of Transportation reports that the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 have been reopened following an earlier semi-truck crash near St. Regis.

(first report: 4:33 a.m. - Dec. 23, 2021)

An accident has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near St. Regis.

A semi-truck has jackknifed near mile marker 27 between St Regis and Drexel.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting that all westbound lanes are currently blocked.

The latest road conditions from MDT can be found here.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

