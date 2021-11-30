UPDATE: Man reported missing in Missoula located safe

(UPDATE: 8:42 a.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for Ruben Range has been canceled.

Ruben has been located and is safe.

No other information has been released.

The Missoula Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance.



(1st REPORT: 5:27 a.m.) The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Ruben Range of Missoula.

Range is a 38-year-old white man who is 6'2" tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and wears glasses.

Range is driving a gray 2007 Jeep Cherokee with Montana license plate number 475529B.

He suffers from schizophrenia and diabetes and requires medication.

Anyone with information about Range is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406 552-6300.

