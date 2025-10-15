Update on the water situation at Montana State Prison

DEER LODGE — DEER LODGE — Inmates at Montana State Prison may see the water crisis that began last Friday coming to an end.

A leak in the prison’s water system was discovered on October 10th; since then, the prison’s toilets, showers, and other services have not been functioning.

According to officials at the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC), three water leaks were identified inside Montana State Prison (MSP) on Tuesday. To test the system for additional leaks, the DOC maintenance team is repressurizing and monitoring the system.

“We took a step forward today by confirming where several leaks were located,” DOC Director Brian Gootkin said. “Even though we found these leaks, we are still working to repair them and resolve the situation for inmates. We’re going to continue evaluating the system and sourcing water and resources for the facility."

John Emeigh reports - watch the video:

Water crisis continues at Montana State Prison

Prison officials say that to ensure services for inmates and staff, 133 portable toilets are on site at MSP, along with 43 mobile shower units. Toilets and showers are reportedly pumped and cleaned continuously throughout the day.

They add that staff are working to keep normal inmate services running and are prioritizing the delivery of resources where they are needed most critically. To assist with security efforts, Probation and Parole officers and correctional officers from the Montana Women’s Prison are on site.

On Tuesday, Brigadier General Trenton Gibson, who is Adjutant General for the State of Montana and serves as Commander of the Montana National Guard and the Director of the Department of Military Affairs, visited National Guard troops at MSP. He also met with Gootkin and MSP Warden Jim Salmonsen. The Montana National Guard began running water service to refill the MSP main water tanker around the clock.

DOC PHOTO Brigadier General Trenton Gibson, far right, visited with Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin, left, on Tuesday at Montana State Prison.

In the release, DOC stated that the department would like to thank members of the public and family, and friends of inmates who have reached out with ideas for resources.

Updates from the department can be found on its website at https://cor.mt.gov/MSP-Water-Updates

WATCH: Montana prison water leak enters fifth day with no fix