UPDATED: Wildfire burning west of Helena

UPDATE 5:00 P.M The Sheriff's Office is lifting evacuation orders for Red Wing, Shangrila, Eagle Ridge, and Windy Ridge. Everything else remains closed until further notice.



UPDATE 4:30 P.M. The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office has provided more information regarding road closures and evacuations.

Roadblocks in effect:



Redwing and Shangrila Drive

Birdseye and Eagle Ridge

Birdseye and Sunset

Equestrian and Stallion Ridge

Areas Evacuated Include:



Sunset Road

Eagle Ridge Road

Windy Ridge

Shangrila Drive

Red Wing east of Shangrila Drive

An evacuation point has been set up at Last Chance Chapel, 6240 Raven Road. Evacuees are encouraged to report to this address to receive updates as they become available.

The fast-moving fire has been limited to about 2 acres due to the efforts of seven volunteer fire departments, two helicopters from DNRC and multiple deputies from the Sheriff’s Office.

Windy conditions are expected to persist through 8:00 P.M. tonight. Additional details will be provided as they become available.



FIRST REPORT: A wildlands fire is burning west of Helena near Birdseye Road.

The Sheriff's Office has initiated limited evacuations of homes that are threatened by the fire and roadblocks are up in the area. If residents near the fire believe their home is being threatened, evacuation is advised at this time.

An evacuation spot has been set up at Last Chance Chapel, 6240 Raven Rd.

Numerous agencies are on scene and mutual-aid has been requested. DNRC Helicopters are dropping water on the fire. Efforts from bucket drops and grounds crews are significantly slowing the fire's progress. A rough estimate posted on the Lewis and Clark County / City of Helena 911 Center Facebook page puts the fire at 2 acres as of 3:35 p.m.

Residents are advised that it is a constantly changing situation and should be prepared to evacuate.

Viewer submitted video shows the fire burning near homes in trees and dry grass.

MTN’s Alexie Aguayo is on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

