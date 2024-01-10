Upgrades at Bear Paw Ski Bowl

HAVRE — The Bear Paw Ski Bowl has finalized the upgrades to their two-person lift to better serve the community, the Tribe, and all the skiers of Montana. It's located about 30 miles south of Havre.

Gunnar Aageson explained, "They'd volunteer their time to come out here and they did all the work, really. My mom went to AGL in Whitefish to raise funds for this project and to cover the whole bill from equipment and materials. And essentially the whole project was, you upgrade the communication system, electrical cable and the derailed switches, which were working fine, but now they're up to stuff, they're going to last for a while longer was the main purpose."

The mountain is maintained and patrolled by volunteers from the Rocky Boy Reservation and residents along the Hi-Line.

Aageson noted, "Entirely volunteer whether it be like people. Like I said, trimming trees, volunteer for ski patrol, do a lot of maintenance or come here to shop and volunteer their times on the weekend in cash register tuning skis or renting skis. You can volunteer in a number of ways, but without the countless hours of the people and even just the community, and like to spend money here to help us out. And those sort of things I don't think would be around if it wasn't for those people. So really appreciate them and appreciate the Tribe their a huge help to keep us going and we want to keep going. I want my kids to ski at Bear Paw one day, honestly. So there's that. I gotta keep going for that.

For more information, click here to visit the website.

