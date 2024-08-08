Uptown Optimist golf tournament aims to support children in need

For the community to come together and support children's health, wellness and cancer needs, The Uptown Optimist Club is hosting their annual charity golf tournament this weekend.

“All the funds that we raise, we raise to help the youth in our communities,” said Sue Petersen, chairman for the campaign. “This is a special program, and this golf tournament raises the money that we need to help children with their needs in cancer treatment, not necessarily [just] health, we help with travel and we help with accommodations.”

However, just over 20 years ago, the ways in which they could help were much more limited.

“At that time, it was just childhood cancer. Optimist International opened up that program to be childhood cancer, and up until just a couple of years ago. Now, they have it opened it up so that we can help with any kind of childhood illness. Diabetes, or even emotional needs,” Petersen explained.

Uptown Optimists are partnered with a variety of nonprofits whose mission is the same: to serve youth in need.

Petersen said, “the fact that we can help them, it just means the world to me.”

The Uptown Optimist Club has hosted this charity golf tournament for several years and it is one of their largest fundraising initiatives.

“It's open to everybody. We have men's teams, mixed teams, women's teams, and we do flight them by handicap and it's just a good fun day,” Petersen said.

This year’s ‘Children’s Health Wellness and Cancer Campaign Golf Tournament’ is on Saturday, August 10th starting at 8:30am at the Anaconda Hills Golf Course.

“Any organization that is in need of help for kids, we will answer their needs. They just need to come to us and ask,” Petersen added.

For questions about the services Uptown Optimist provides, contact their patient liaison, Stacey, at (406)799-0652.