Vehicle crashes into Billings business; 2 people injured

An SUV crashed through the front of the Sweetheart Bread Bakery outlet in the Heights neighborhood of Billings on Saturday.

Police responded around at about 1:15 p.m. found an SUV lodged in the front of the building after apparently smashing through the front door.

An elderly male - the driver of the SUV - and a female customer were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Employees say they were stunned once they figured out what had happened.

"I was in the back, putting out a cash drop, and I had heard a crash, thought it was a shelf falling over, came back out and noticed there was now a car in the lobby of my store," said clerk Harold Chapman.

The owner estimates around $100,000 in damages and product loss, and says the Heights location will remain closed for at least two weeks for repairs.

Police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash, including whether the driver suffered a medical event.

