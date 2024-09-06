Vehicle reservations are ending for the season at Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — Glacier National Park said in a news release that September 8, 2024 is the last day of the current season that vehicle reservations are required.

This includes reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road via the West Entrance, the North Fork, and Many Glacier.

Based on observed traffic patterns during previous vehicle reservation pilot seasons, vehicular traffic is expected to increase when reservations are no longer required, and entry may be temporarily suspended due to congestion. Visitors are encouraged to plan for temporary delays, particularly during the peak hours of the day (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Parking at Logan Pass, Apgar Village, Avalanche, and other popular areas is expected to be congested or temporarily unavailable.

Starting on September 3, shuttle service was reduced and will conclude for the season on September 15. Lines for shuttles are expected to be long.



The time restrictions for bicycles on Going-to-the-Sun Road will also end on September 9. During the 2024 season, bicycles were not allowed on Going-to-the-Sun Road (both directions) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Apgar to Logan Pass.

This restriction will be lifted starting September 9. More information on biking in the park can be found on the park’s website bicycling page.

Although vehicle reservations will no longer be required for the season, each vehicle entering the park is required to have an entrance pass for any entry point into the park.

These passes could include any of the following: a $35 vehicle entrance pass purchased at time of entry and good for seven days; a valid Interagency Annual/Lifetime Pass; or a Glacier National Park Annual Pass.

