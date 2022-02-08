Victim of avalanche near West Yellowstone has been identified

BOZEMAN — BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Coroner's Office released the name of the victim killed in an avalanche near West Yellowstone on Sunday.

An investigation concluded that Bradie Harold Becker of Iowa died of asphyxiation after being buried in avalanche debris; Becker was 30 years old.

Bradie had been separated from the group of snowmobilers at the time of the avalanche and when he was found, resuscitation efforts were not successful.

He was wearing an avalanche airbag that had been deployed and a helmet.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer thanked the rapid response of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, National Forest Service, Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department, who all assisted with the recovery.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Bradie’s family and friends during this time," Springer said in a news release.

The obituary for Becker states: "He spent numerous winters in Montana riding snowmobiles. He was always up for some 'fresh pow' in God's country. His last ride, at the age of 30 ended his life. Bradie Harold passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, after being succumbed by an avalanche, as he was descending down the final mountain to come back home."

This was the third avalanche-related death in recent weeks in Montana. Two snowmobilers were caught and died in an avalanche north of Cooke City on December 27.



