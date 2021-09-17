Victim of deadly Kalispell shooting identified

KALISPELL — Authorities have identified Matthew David Hurley as the man who was shot and killed in Kalispell on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Hurley, 27 years old, was from Kalispell.

Police say a man had been asked to leave the Fuel Fitness parking lot by employees of the business. An argument ensued and the man opened fire on Hurley, killing him.

Police say a bystander then reportedly grabbed a gun from his vehicle and "engaged the suspect," disabling him.

The bystander sustained a gunshot wound during the exchange; that person was taken to Logan Health for treatment of injuries and has since been released, according to Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman.

The suspect remains hospitalized in critical care and is under law enforcement supervision; the suspect's name has not yet been released.

The Kalispell Police Department and Flathead County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting.

We will update you when we get more information.