Victim of hit-and-run in Butte memorialized on Montana Tech campus

BUTTE — People are setting out flowers on the campus of Montana Technological University for Austin Nieves, who recently lost his life on July 3 to a hit-and-run driver.

According to court documents, the 23-year-old and his 21-year-old brother were walking along the 1400 block of West Granite Street at 11 p.m. on July 3 when they were struck by a Jeep. Both men were taken to the hospital where Austin was pronounced dead.

Austin was a 2018 graduate of Butte Central High School, was enrolled in Montana Tech Highlands College's apprentice lineman program, and was set to graduate in January 2024.

The Butte woman who is charged in the incident has bonded out of jail and is awaiting a court date in district court.

Shania O’Brien is charged with one felony count of negligent homicide and one misdemeanor count of negligent endangerment for injuring 21-year-old Conor Nieves, Austin’s brother.

O’Brien turned herself in on July 4 and was arraigned last week. She is a student at Tech and recently was listed on the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester.

In 2021, O’Brien was one of three students to receive a four-year, full-ride Rolin Erickson Montana Resources Opportunity Scholarship to Montana Technological University.



