Victims of small-plane crash in Flathead County identified

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who died when their small plane crashed in the West Valley area last month .

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says 63-year-old Joe Angle of Kalispell and 61-year-old Kimberly Hebert of Hungry Horse died when their plane crashed on Church Drive on April 30.

A preliminary report issued Thursday by the NTSB states several people heard a loud bang and saw a wing falling to the ground.

A security camera that captured the plane about one second before impact showed the aircraft in a nosedive and spinning to the right. Additionally, the right wing was missing.

The aircraft was "an experimental amateur-built Bearhawk LSA, N1908A," according to the preliminary NTSB report .

The plane was en route from the Kalispell City Airport to the Eureka airport when it went down.



