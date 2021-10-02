Victor fire engine totaled while responding to emergency

MISSOULA — On Saturday, crews responded to an incident in Victor involving a Victor Fire & EMS vehicle.

The fire engine was totaled, but no one died, Victor Fire and EMS confirmed.

Two firefighters and two drivers were taken to the hospital, but have since been released, Victor Fire Chief Mason Kay told MTN News.

It happened while the structure engine was responding to an emergency on Highway 93.

A truck crashed into the engine. Victor Fire and EMS said the driver was driving at an excessive speed with low visibility.

On September 27, Victor Fire & EMS posted on Facebook bringing attention to the "Move Over Project," a law that just took effect Friday. The new law requires drivers get out of the way for emergency response vehicles when they are responding to calls.

After the incident, Victor Fire & EMS posted on Facebook:

As the winter season approaches, Kay told MTN News that he wants to remind everyone to slow down and be extra cautious as visibility and road conditions start to deteriorate with snowfall.

The team will continue to serve Ravalli County with a backup engine and help from other departments.

Victor is located along Highway 93 between Lolo and Hamilton.

