Victory Dance: Crow tribe honors past state champions

BILLINGS — Members of Crow Nation joined for a Victory Dance to honor young student-athletes who won state championships this year.

For the first time in history, the traditional dance was held at Billings Central Catholic School, which had seven Crow men and women who were involved in championships this year, including swimming, volleyball and basketball.

“Thanking the good Lord that we can have a day like this,” said Jeremy Stewart, whose son was honored. “Thanking the school for allowing us to have it here. It’s the first time, not only here at Central but it’d be the first one in Yellowstone County.”

Stewart himself was honored for a state championship when he was a senior in high school, making the day even more meaningful as his son Malachi was honored.

“To be involved in traditions that go so far back…it’s just a great feeling,” said Malachi Stewart. “They put one on for my dad when they won, so my dad has put one on for me…and one day, if I have kids, I want to put one on for them.”