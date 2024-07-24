Video: Aftermath of Yellowstone explosion seen in NPS photos

A hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone National Park sent terrified people running and forced officials to close Biscuit Basin, which contains several geysers, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

“No injuries were reported and the extent of damage is unknown at this time,” park officials said in a news release.

"This sort of thing happens 1-2 times per year somewhere in Yellowstone (often in the backcountry, so it goes unnoticed)," the USGS said on social media. "It's an underappreciated hazard that we've been emphasizing for years. A similar event happened in roughly the same place in 2009."

The National Park Service released several photos showing the aftermath of the explosion:

WATCH HERE:

Aftermath of Biscuit Basin explosion revealed in National Park Service photos

VIDEO: tourists run as hydrothermal feature explodes: