Video: "Bear Market" - grizzly visits Gardiner shop

Posted at 12:38 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 14:41:57-04

A hungry grizzly bear recently made a late-night visit to the Gardiner Market.


The business shared a video of the visitor on its Facebook page showing the bruin rambling to the storefront and begin sniffing around for a quick meal.

A metal bear-proof trash can put up some sturdy resistance: "For reference, the can is about 4' tall!"

The bear then lost interest and wandered away.

