Video: "Bear Market" - grizzly visits Gardiner shop

A hungry grizzly bear recently made a late-night visit to the Gardiner Market.
The business shared a video of the visitor on its Facebook page showing the bruin rambling to the storefront and begin sniffing around for a quick meal.
A metal bear-proof trash can put up some sturdy resistance: "For reference, the can is about 4' tall!"
The bear then lost interest and wandered away.
