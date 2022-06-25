Watch Now
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Uptown Butte

A bear was reportedly seen in Butte on Friday morning. According to a social media post, the animal was filmed near Woolman and Main streets.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 20:38:29-04

BUTTE - A bear was reportedly seen in Butte on Friday morning, June 24, 2022.

A video shared by Myles Armstrong shows the black bear walking along a sidewalk, strolling past several garbage bins, in the vicinity of East Woolman Street and North Main Street.

Animal Control was later spotted in the area.

Myles wrote: "Everyone knows Butte can get wild, but this is a whole different kind of wild. Be bear aware, Butte!"

We will update you if we get more information.

