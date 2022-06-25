Bear spotted in Uptown Butte

BUTTE - A bear was reportedly seen in Butte on Friday morning, June 24, 2022.
A video shared by Myles Armstrong shows the black bear walking along a sidewalk, strolling past several garbage bins, in the vicinity of East Woolman Street and North Main Street.
Animal Control was later spotted in the area.
Myles wrote: "Everyone knows Butte can get wild, but this is a whole different kind of wild. Be bear aware, Butte!"
We will update you if we get more information.
