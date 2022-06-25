Bear spotted in Uptown Butte

BUTTE - A bear was reportedly seen in Butte on Friday morning, June 24, 2022.

A video shared by Myles Armstrong shows the black bear walking along a sidewalk, strolling past several garbage bins, in the vicinity of East Woolman Street and North Main Street.

Animal Control was later spotted in the area.

Myles Armstrong Bear in Butte

Myles wrote : "Everyone knows Butte can get wild, but this is a whole different kind of wild. Be bear aware, Butte!"

We will update you if we get more information.

